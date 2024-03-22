Half-baked Skyway smash and grab yields wrong kind of pot

SKYWAY, Wash. — Just after 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning a vehicle crashed into a Skyway building in an apparent attempt to get at the cannabis inside.

The building located in the 11500 block of Rainier Avenue South is home to several businesses, including two cannabis shops.

Instead of breaking into one of the dispensaries, the would-be thieves busted into the back kitchen area of a third business.

Deputies arrived to find a gaping hole in the building, but every pot and pan was accounted for. The owner told us he believes the bad guys were after cannabis and just took off when they realized their mistake.

