Gunshots erupt at vigil for Seattle homicide victim, over 100 rounds fired

WEST SEATTLE, Wash — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that appeared to take place at a vigil where over 100 rounds were fired in the span of several blocks.

On March 30, officers responded to an area south of the West Seattle Golf Course, near Greg Davis Park, for reports of multiple shots fired and property damage.

When officers arrived, everyone at the scene took off.

Police did not find any victims with injuries.

During their investigation, police learned that a large crowd of people were attending a vigil, likely for one of the recent South Seattle homicide victims earlier in the morning. It appears some kind of fight broke out during the vigil, and over 100 bullets were fired. There was bullet damage to a nearby RV trailer and a house, and officers found a damaged, abandoned vehicle nearby.

The vigil may have been for two people who were shot and killed outside a Rainier Beach hookah lounge around 3:30 a.m. that day. A suspect has been arrested, but it’s unclear if others were involved.

There are no suspects in the vigil shooting as of this writing and police said witnesses didn’t want to talk to them.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000.

