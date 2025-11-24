Gunfire, speeding vehicle reported before man found dead at Kent park-and-ride

A man died after officers found him with multiple wounds at a Kent park-and-ride lot Sunday night following reports of gunfire, according to Kent police.

Kent Police Department said officers were sent to the Lincoln Park and Ride at 900 West James Street at about 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 23 after a caller reported hearing several gunshots.

The caller told dispatchers they heard a burst of shots, then a few more, followed by the sound of a vehicle leaving the area quickly.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man in the lot with multiple wounds.

Police said the man has not yet been identified.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Puget Sound Fire crews got to the scene and took over emergency medical care.

Despite those efforts, the man died at the scene, according to police.

Kent detectives are investigating the shooting and are waiting for confirmation of the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@KentWA.gov.

