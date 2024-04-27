Gun seized from 17-year-old in a South Seattle High School

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department reported the arrest of a 17-year-old student at a South Seattle high school for possession of a handgun on campus.

At approximately 2 p.m. on April 22, officers responded to the 5500 block of 15th Avenue South to a report of a student who was seen at school with a firearm. Officers arrived and found a handgun on the student, seizing it as evidence.

The student was placed under arrest and later booked into juvenile detention. Police don’t know the reason why the student brought the gun to school.

This is an ongoing investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group