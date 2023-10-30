Group of 10 masked teenage boys hold up Ballard gas station

SEATTLE — As a rash of teen crime continues, a clerk at a Ballard store is the latest victim to report being robbed by teenagers.

At 1:22 a.m. on Friday, Seattle Police officers were dispatched to a gas station convenience store in the 5700 block of 15th Avenue Northwest around eight blocks south of Ballard High School.

The clerk told officers that eight to 10 masked teenage boys entered the store. Three were armed with handguns.

The suspects then stole money, merchandise, and the clerk’s wallet before leaving in several vehicles before officers arrived.

Seattle Police said one of the suspect’s cars was later found abandoned by Washington State Patrol.

SPD robbery detectives are investigating.

If you have any information about the robbery you’re asked to call the department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

