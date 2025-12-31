Ground beef sold in WA recalled for E. coli risk

An Idaho-based company is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli risk. The issue was discovered during a routine sampling of the meat.

The beef was produced by Mountain West Food Group and was shipped to distributors in Washington, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service hasn’t said which stores the meat went to.

The recall involves 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef.”

The beef was packaged on Dec. 16 and has the establishment number “EST 2083” on the side of its packaging.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the meat.

The USDA asks customers who have purchased the affected products to throw them away or return them to the place they were bought.

