Grill tips over, sparking deck fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire and Rescue extinguished a deck fire on Monday after a grill tipped over.

It happened in Puyallup just before 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly located a small fire on the back deck where hot charcoal briquettes had burned through the wood decking.

The fire was stopped before it spread into the home. Crews checked for extension and helped secure the damaged deck before clearing the scene.

“Enjoy grilling season, but take a few extra steps to help keep your family and home safe,” the department shared.

As the weather warms up:

Keep grills 10 feet away from their home, deck railings, and anything combustible,

Never leave a grill unattended while cooking

Keep grills on a stable, flat surface

If using charcoal, allow it to cool completely before disposal

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