Grays Harbor PUD says ‘do not let them into your home’ amid reports of scammers

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — There is a scam alert for Grays Harbor PUD customers. The company is warning customers of fraudsters claiming to work for them to pressure their way into people’s homes.

The company posted the scam alert on its website after receiving several complaints.

The company says the suspects are also trying to sell new meters claiming it will save the customers money. Grays Harbor PUD says it has no affiliation with companies that offer to replace meters and does not do the replacements themselves.

They say if there is any doubt the best thing you can do is to call the company and see if someone is supposed to be at your home.

Grays Harbor PUD says if someone comes to your home offering to sell, replace, or fix anything do not give them any information or money, and do not let them into your home.

