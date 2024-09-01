Grays Harbor experiences outage across county after car crashes into utility pole

OAKVILLE, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Public Utility Department (PUD) is reporting an outage across the county after a car drove into a pole on South Bank Road in Oakville.

According to Grays Harbor PUD, the collision has blocked traffic and will require a lengthy outage to replace a damaged 70-foot transmission pole.

The PUD says power is expected to go out to 1619 customers at 2:30 p.m., and should last around five hours while repairs are made.

The impacted area includes all of Cedarville, Oakville, Porter, the South Bank Road up to the Sund Road in Elma, and the surrounding areas, including (but not limited to) the Delezenne Road, Porter Creek Road, Garrard Creek Road, Howanut Road, Oak Meadows Lane, and Williams Creek Road.

Grays Harbor PUD assured the community that updates would be provided as soon as new information becomes available.

There is currently no update on the status of the driver, but KIRO 7 has reached out to Grays Harbor Sherrif’s Office for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group