Grays Harbor detectives search home known for drug deals in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says that a drug arrest uncovered large amounts of drugs in a home in Aberdeen.

The warrants were served by Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF), along with Grays Harbor’s deputies, and police officers from both the Hoquiam Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department.

The house, located on Lafayette St. near Young St., was part of an ongoing drug investigation by GHDTF detectives.

Detectives had undercover officers make purchases from the address before serving the warrant.

While searching the house on Wednesday, officers and detectives found nearly 2 ounces of fentanyl and over 12 ounces of methamphetamine.

Detectives have also found items used to aid in drug deals.

Two people were taken into custody during the search, including a 36-year-old Aberdeen woman.

She was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on multiple drug charges.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give any information on the second person who was taken into custody.

