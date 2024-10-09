Grays Harbor detectives investigate shooting death of Aberdeen man

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Martin Morales-Sotelo, whose body was found in a parked vehicle near the intersection of East Wishkah Road and Bear Gulch Road on September 16.

Deputies responded to the area around 6:10 p.m. after a 911 call reported a suspicious vehicle parked in a pullout.

Upon arrival, fire and law enforcement personnel discovered Morales-Sotelo dead inside a Ford Explorer.

Detectives worked through the night and into the following morning, securing the scene, interviewing potential witnesses, and gathering surveillance footage from the area.

Morales-Sotelo, an Aberdeen resident since 2004, had recently been living in his car.

He previously worked at Ocean Gold Seafoods in Westport and also provided transportation services for people traveling to rural areas to pick Salal and mushrooms.

Morales-Sotelo was known locally for his work as a mechanic.

He is survived by his ex-wife and two adult daughters.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with information about Morales-Sotelo or his activities to contact them at (360) 249-3711 or by emailing sodetectives@graysharbor.us.

