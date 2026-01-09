Gravel trailer overturns on I-405 in Bothell, causes traffic delays during commute

BOTHELL, Wash. — A semi truck pulling a gravel trailer overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 405 in Bothell during Friday’s morning commute.

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol, the trailer is on its side, blocking lanes 1 and 2. The trailer contains gravel, which spilled out onto the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first posted about the collision just after 6 a.m.

An hour later, the trailer was still blocking the two right lanes, with WSDOT telling drivers to plan for delays or use alternate routes.

The toll lane is open to all, WSDOT says.

UPDATE 2: On SB I-405 at NE 195th St (MP 25) in Bothell a collision is blocking the two right lanes.



Incident Response, State Patrol and fire crews are on scene.



Incident Response, State Patrol and fire crews are on scene.

The toll lane is open to all. Plan for delays or seek an alternate route.

