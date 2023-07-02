Grant County PUD warning community of utility scam going around

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County PUD is warning the community of a recent scam going around.

It says a third-party call center is claiming to be Grant PUD and has been contacting customers to schedule “energy services audit appointments” at their homes.

Grant PUD says the caller ID may even say it’s from the PUD. The scammers may also threaten to turn off your power within an hour or claim you have a rebate, credit, or discount on your bill. They may also demand payment often by a prepaid debit card.

“Please be aware that Grant PUD does not employ any third-party call centers for such purposes,” said Grant PUD.

Grant PUD says if you get a call from someone claiming to represent them and trying to set up an appointment regarding energy services, energy rebates, or conservation measures use the following precautions:

Verify the caller’s credentials. Grant PUD official team members Christopher B., Eric H., Brooklyn G., and Emma W., are the only people authorized to conduct home audits. Grant PUD says they will always arrive in a marked car and carry proper ID badges.

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a scheduled audit call Grant PUD at 509-766-2512 to verify appointment details.

Report suspicious activity by contacting local law enforcement and filing a report immediately.

“Your safety and security are our utmost priority. We appreciate your cooperation in helping us spread the word about this scam to protect our community. Please inform your friends, family, and neighbors about this situation, so they too can remain vigilant,” said Grant PUD.

Grant PUD says to call them with any concerns at 509-766-2505.









