Investigation underway after body found along Maple Valley road

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — King County Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a body was found along a Maple Valley road.

Police were called to Maple Valley Black Diamond Road Southeast and 228th Avenue Southeast at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The body was off to the side of the road.

Authorities said that it is too early to tell how the person died.

The body was taken by the King County Medical Examiners’ Office, where the cause of death and identity of the person will be determined.

“We realize that this incident is unsettling to the community of Maple Valley, but we ask for your patience while the investigation is being conducted. As soon as we are able to release details about the investigation, we will be sure to include the City of Maple Valley,” a post on the City of Maple Valley’s Facebook page said.

