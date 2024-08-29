Grant County need help locating next of kin of crash victim

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the family of a Desert Aire resident who died in a car crash.

On August 21, 35-year-old Ventura Estrada Argulo died in a car crash in Grant County.

Attempts to find his next of kin in the U.S. and Mexico were unsuccessful and the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find them.

The remains will be held until a next of kin is located.

If you have any information that can help find his family, you are asked to call Sergeant Jaret Fulbright at 509-762-1160 and refer to case number 24GS10262.

KIRO 7 has gotten in touch with Grant County to gather more details and is working with the sheriff’s office to get that information out to the public.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

