Graham-Kapowsin High School student shot before school

GRAHAM, Wash. — A 16-year-old student in the Bethel School District was shot this morning while walking to the bus stop, near the intersection of 186th Street and 82nd Avenue in the Graham area.

The school district sent a letter out to Bethel families and staff this morning, confirming that the victim was a student at Graham-Kapowsin High School, where classes for this school started year last Wednesday.

The shooting happened about four-and-a-half miles from the school.

According to Pierce County deputies, they responded and found the student with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injuries were reportedly not life-threatening, but the student was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information and will update this story when we know more.

