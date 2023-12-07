Governor Inslee urges citizens to sign up for emergency alerts

Governor Jay Inslee is thanking the U.S. Coast Guard for lending a hand in the state’s flooding emergency.

A video posted by USCG Pacific Northwest showed a chopper crew pulling a man from a submerged truck in Southwest Washington Tuesday. They also saved four people stranded in a home.

#Breaking A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew rescued 5 people from flooding conditions near Rosburg, Washington, today.



For full story click here: https://t.co/mvaqVkUvAd pic.twitter.com/EJwG9Ft827 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 6, 2023

Governor Inslee tweeted his gratitude Wednesday morning:

My thanks to @USCGPacificNW for their heroism yesterday. 5 people were rescued by helicopter from floodwaters in Wahkiakum County. And @SnoRegionalFire rescued several residents by kayak. Dangerous floods are happening all over. Sign up for local alerts at https://t.co/3dovXEyOT3 https://t.co/6niwzyl8El — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 6, 2023

And he urged people to sign up for alerts from their local emergency managers.

You can sign up here.

©2023 Cox Media Group