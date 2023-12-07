Governor Inslee urges citizens to sign up for emergency alerts

Governor Jay Inslee is thanking the U.S. Coast Guard for lending a hand in the state’s flooding emergency.
A video posted by USCG Pacific Northwest showed a chopper crew pulling a man from a submerged truck in Southwest Washington Tuesday. They also saved four people stranded in a home.
#Breaking A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew rescued 5 people from flooding conditions near Rosburg, Washington, today.— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 6, 2023
For full story click here: https://t.co/mvaqVkUvAd pic.twitter.com/EJwG9Ft827
Governor Inslee tweeted his gratitude Wednesday morning:
My thanks to @USCGPacificNW for their heroism yesterday. 5 people were rescued by helicopter from floodwaters in Wahkiakum County. And @SnoRegionalFire rescued several residents by kayak. Dangerous floods are happening all over. Sign up for local alerts at https://t.co/3dovXEyOT3 https://t.co/6niwzyl8El— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 6, 2023
And he urged people to sign up for alerts from their local emergency managers.
