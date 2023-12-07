Local

Governor Inslee urges citizens to sign up for emergency alerts

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Pacific Northwest Wet Weather In this still from a video provided by Nicole Langer, a woman is rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard officer from a flooded truck in Grays River, Washington, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2023. According to Langer, the woman tried to drive on flooded roads. The Coast Guard aircrew also rescued four other people nearby trapped on top of their house. An atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. (Nicole Langer via AP) (Nicole Langer/AP)

Governor Jay Inslee is thanking the U.S. Coast Guard for lending a hand in the state’s flooding emergency.

A video posted by USCG Pacific Northwest showed a chopper crew pulling a man from a submerged truck in Southwest Washington Tuesday. They also saved four people stranded in a home.

Governor Inslee tweeted his gratitude Wednesday morning:

And he urged people to sign up for alerts from their local emergency managers.

You can sign up here.

