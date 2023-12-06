Coast Guard rescues 5 from flooding near Rosburg

ROSBURG, Wash. — Five people were rescued by the United States Coast Guard near Rosburg, Washington, from flooding conditions Tuesday.

Rosburg is about 20 miles east of Long Beach.

At about 10:20 a.m. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a request from the Cathlament Fire Department for helicopter support for a rescue of people trapped in their home with four feet of water surrounding it.

The aircrew arrived at about 11:08 a.m. and immediately assisted a person who was trapped in a truck in flood waters.

Once the person was rescued, the aircrew went to the flooded house, where they hoisted four people to safety.

They were transported to Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, all in stable condition.

