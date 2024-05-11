A grieving family speaks out after 9-month-old allegedly murdered by his own father

SEATTLE — The family of a 9-month-old baby, that was allegedly murdered by his father in Magnolia, is speaking out.

Dion Lamont Montgomery, 35, was arrested Wednesday in connection with his son’s death.

“We didn’t believe it. And we was like, there’s no way that this possibly happening,” said Reyna Cruz, the aunt of the baby boy.

Montgomery reportedly told police he had used PCP and blamed ‘demons’ for the shooting.

Cruz is still processing that her 9-month-old nephew, Alaisea, was shot and killed while he was asleep.

“In a moment like that, more than anything, do you wish you could have been the one? I mean, I’ve lived a little bit of my life, I would let a baby boy, a baby girl, any baby live 10 times longer than I would you know, so it’s hard,” Cruz explained.

It’s the baby boy’s sweet smile and energy that she will miss the most.

“He was nothing short, but the most angelic, strong, witty, smart, intelligent, little boy. I mean, he had such a bright future ahead of him,” she said.

It’s too soon for Alaisea’s mother to talk about it right now, but Cruz says that her son meant everything to her.

“That little boy was her world. I mean, she loved that little boy. He was always by her side,” Cruz said.

Even though it’s sorrow and heartache they’re feeling, they’re sticking together as a family to get through this.

“Everybody’s surviving. We’re obviously not thriving right now in a tragic moment like this. But everybody’s okay. We’re hanging in there,” Cruz said.

If you’d like to help Alaisea’s mother and family, you can donate to the GoFundMe.

