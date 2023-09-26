Government shutdown could mean slower security lines, fewer TSA officers at Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — It’s hard enough getting through Sea-Tac on a normal day with the crowds, the lines, security, and lately, construction, have all stymied travelers.

Now, the potential for a federal government shutdown could technically mean that Transportation Security Administration employees would not be working or not be paid.

That could impact travel and is definitely impacting TSA officers already, said Shabay Izquierdo, the TSA union’s representative.

“Anxiety level at an all-time high, stress level at (an) all-time high,” said Izquierdo.

The job of a TSA officer is stressful enough, screening for potential threats at airports across America.

CBS News spoke to Izquierdo, who said that TSA officers expect to work for nothing if the government shuts down.

At Sea-Tac, passengers are used to a fully functioning TSA, and some travelers were unaware of the potential shutdown impact.

That could mean slower speeds through security lines and maybe fewer workers or screening time delays.

“I didn’t know that was happening,” said Lu-Ann Ulianich, who’s flying out of Sea-Tac.

Now that Ulianich knows a potential shutdown is looming, she’s glad to be flying before it could happen. As for her return trip, well, that’s a different story.

“I will be there today,” she said. “I don’t want them to shut down. We don’t want TSA workers to work for — I don’t want anyone to work for nothing!”

The White House has issued a warning that making TSA personnel and air traffic controllers work without pay could cause delays and longer wait times.

That warning drew some strong feelings from Terry Newman, who was seeing someone off at Sea-Tac Tuesday morning.

“Congress is so dysfunctional, people — ordinary people — need to stand up and say, no,” said Newman.

Newman was also not having the idea of TSA officers working for free.

“It’s a sin. It’s not the American way,” said Newman.

For Sea-Tac and all other airports, the shutdown and any potential travel impacts would start this weekend since government funding runs out on Saturday just before midnight.

