Gov. Ferguson to provide an update on Washington’s historic flooding

Friday morning, the entire Burlington community was ordered to evacuate immediately.

At last check, about 1,000 have evacuated.

The National Guard is going door to door, alerting people of the dangers of the floodwaters. They’re working their way to those who aren’t seeing water yet, but could later and will continue this through the day.

On Thursday evening, Governor Ferguson gave an update on the situation, calling it “evolving” and “unpredictable.” He said that state road closures have doubled overnight since the initial flooding hit.

On Wednesday, Governor Ferguson requested an expedited emergency declaration approval from FEMA. The declaration allows the state to ask the federal government to help pay for the cleanup.

Friday, the governor confirmed that it’s been approved.

“I just received a phone call from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Secretary Noem informed me that the president signed our request for an emergency declaration. We have also received written confirmation of that emergency declaration. I expressed my thanks to Secretary Noem on behalf of the people of the State of Washington during this extremely challenging time. More details at our 2 p.m. media availability,” he shared on social media.

To see the latest evacuation orders, get information on emergency shelters, and find out how you can help those impacted by the flooding, click here.

