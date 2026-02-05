Gov. Ferguson to meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

SEATTLE — A meeting on the governor’s calendar has Seattle SuperSonics fans on the edge of their seats.

Bob Ferguson is meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Could it be? Is there a chance Seattle could be getting its team back?

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out. The calendar doesn’t share what will be discussed or where it’s taking place.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to his office for more information.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged that Seattle is one of the cities being considered for eventual league expansion.

Last summer, Silver shared that the league took a ‘significant step’ toward adding to its roster—announcing they’d be doing an in-depth analysis of all the factors that impact an expansion.

He said the next step is for the league to look at specific markets, understand what opportunities are in those cities, explore the facilities available for a team to play in, and gauge the level of interest from local businesses.

Then, in December, he said that a decision on possible expansion could come from the league at some point in 2026.

The Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City after the 2007-2008 season and was renamed the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Governor Ferguson has discussed interest in getting a team before. In 2024, he posted the following on his Facebook: “After this weekend’s Rain City Showcase, we’re now perfectly set up for the return of the Sonics.”

Fans are hoping he’s right.

