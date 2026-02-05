Gov. Ferguson makes bet with Massachusetts governor over Super Bowl LX result

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey have made a “friendly wager” over the results of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

“I was at the Super Bowl in 2015 — We are definitely getting revenge,” said Governor Ferguson. “I don’t think for a moment that the Patriots will win, but in that unlikely event, we’ll send some of the best shellfish and coffee in the world to our friends in Massachusetts. Go Hawks!”

“We are so proud of our New England Patriots and can’t wait to cheer them on this Sunday,” said Governor Healey. “I talked to the people of Massachusetts and agreed that, in the unlikely event that the Seahawks win, we’ll send Washington some of the very best seafood and coffee. We’re grateful to Massachusetts’ own Legal Seafoods and Dunkin’ for donating their finest products, and I hope everyone from Boston to Seattle has a fun and safe time this weekend. Go Pats!”

According to a press release, the winning Governor will select which items to send across the country.

Governor Healey has decided to offer Legal Sea Foods’ Famous New England clam chowder, two live Maine lobsters, select East Coast oysters, lobster rolls, and Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Specific items from Washington have not been announced, but Ferguson will be offering shellfish and coffee.

