Gov. Ferguson gives update on ‘unpredictable’ and ‘evolving situation’ of statewide flooding

WASHINGTON — Gov. Bob Ferguson spoke on the historic flooding on Thursday evening, calling the situation “evolving” and “unpredictable.”

“Many, many individuals are working extremely hard at different capacities at multiple levels to respond to what can only be described as a very, very significant event to the people of Washington. The descriptions that we’ve heard from the federal government and the National Weather Service yesterday describe it as ”potentially catastrophic,” and potentially having significant loss of life still remains in place, that is our approach to this," Ferguson explained.

Ferguson said that state road closures have doubled overnight since the initial flooding hit on Thursday. Over 30 state roads were closed as of 11 a.m.

Emergency officials reiterated during the press conference the importance of following evacuation directions and obeying road closure signs.

There have been dozens of rescues across the state as a result of the flooding.

Ferguson will meet with FEMA again to discuss declaring a state of emergency on a national level.

