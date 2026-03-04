Gorillaz announce US tour with stop in Seattle

SEATTLE — Popular electronic group “Gorillaz” will be performing in Seattle later this year.

Known for hits like “Feel Good Inc.” and “Clint Eastwood,” the group will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on Halloween.

Tickets will first be available via a KONG Card presale beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. followed by a Citi presale at noon.

To participate in the Gorillaz Artist Presale on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m., you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/gorillaz by Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale.

The general on-sale will take place on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at gorillaz.com/tour.

