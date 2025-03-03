Google ditches Fremont for this Seattle neighborhood

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Google is set to leave its longtime campus in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. All local employees will shift to its South Lake Union offices in a move aimed at improving collaboration, the company confirmed Friday, according to Geekwire.

“We remain committed to our long-term presence in Seattle,” Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont told GeekWire in an emailed statement. He added that the company is focused on optimizing real estate to align with the needs of its hybrid workforce, which allows employees to split time between office and remote work.

Google’s other major regional hub in Kirkland remains unaffected by the consolidation plan.

What’s next for the Fremont Google location?

The company opened its South Lake Union campus in 2019 but initially retained its Fremont office. Post-pandemic, however, shifts in workplace strategy and broader corporate cost-cutting have led to reevaluations of office space across the industry. In 2023, Google canceled plans to further expand its Kirkland campus, reflecting a broader trend of tech companies reassessing their real estate needs.

“Fremont is still a highly desirable tech hub,” said Pete Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, to Geekwire. He added that efforts are underway to attract more tech companies to the neighborhood.

The tech giant did not provide a specific timeline for the transition but emphasized its ongoing commitment to maintaining a presence in the Seattle area. Google has not indicated what will happen to its Fremont office space once the transition to South Lake Union is complete.









