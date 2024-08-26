Goodwill closes 2 Seattle locations over rising costs and safety concerns

SEATTLE - — Evergreen Goodwill is closing two of its Seattle locations because of rising costs and safety concerns.

According to a release, it plans to close its South Lake Union and University District thrift stores at the end of next month.

The last day the stores will accept donations is September 22.

“The decision to close these stores was not made lightly,” said Derieontay Sparks, Sr. Vice President, Customer Experience, Retail, and Revenue Growth at Evergreen Goodwill in a news release.

“Both locations have experienced a troubling rise in property damage, break-ins, and safety concerns for our employees. These challenges, coupled with rising rent and operational costs, have made it unsustainable to continue operating in these areas.”

Goodwill says all employees affected by these closures will be offered positions at other stores.

Shoppers and donors can visit nearby Goodwill locations in Capitol Hill and Ballard.

According to Goodwill, proceeds from the sale of donated items fund the nonprofit’s free job training, education, and job placement programs.

In the last ten years, Evergreen Goodwill has served over 57,000 individuals at 5 local job training centers where students have access to free classes like Computer and Mobile Basics, Customer Service Essentials, and ESOL and job placement services.

