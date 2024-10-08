Gig Harbor teacher quits, cites cyberbullying

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A Gig Harbor teacher quit their day job because of cyberbullying over their after-school gig.

The English teacher quit their job at Peninsula High School on September 30th. And it happened after a local commentator posted videos revealing the teacher’s side job as a drag performer.

The teacher says they gave up their profession because of this.

The allegation is that the teacher posted online about their drag shows in a sexually explicit manner. Critics say that means the teacher should not be here at Peninsula High School.

“I taught English at Peninsula High School, but I’ve taught at all of the high schools in the Peninsula School District,” said K. Wayne.

That is, until last Monday when Wayne says they quit because of what they say was cyberbullying by a local online conservative commentator.

Wayne says the online posts were impacting their day job.

“The working conditions in my environment were not hospitable due to community pressure,” said Wayne, “and also videos that have come out defaming me.”

Those videos about K-Wayne’s alter ego, a Drag King they say they perform outside of work. They say it wasn’t a secret to the school district.

“The initial interview I was very upfront about it,” Wayne said. “I need you to know what I do on the side. This is very important to me and if you don’t accept this, then I don’t want to work here.”

That was back in 2021.

This student says he would be fine if the teacher returned.

“Yes,” said Cole Scholer, a Peninsula High School senior. “I just think online stuff should stay online. Maybe make your accounts private.”

Wayne says the pressure was too great for them to stay.

“And my students deserve me at my 100%,” they said.

KIRO 7 heard back from the commentator Wayne accuses of costing them their job. The commentator says no one forced them to quit.

“They made a choice to quit their job, rather than face their students after their sexually explicit public posts came to light.”

Wayne says they won’t teach in a public school again. They will return to school to study tech and seek a job in the private sector.

And they say they will continue working as a drag performer.

