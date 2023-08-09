Gig Harbor home destroyed in early morning fire

A home in Gig Harbor was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Gig Harbor Fire Department.

In the early morning hours, firefighters with the Gig Harbor Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the “Lakes at Gig Harbor” community on 144th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-wide manufactured home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and protect other homes.

The occupant of the home escaped the fire without injury and is receiving assistance from neighbors and the American Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group