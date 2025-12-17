Getting ahead of flood damage: What one expert recommends as evacuees return home

SEATTLE — When floodwaters finally recede, the cleanup begins. But experts warn it’s more dangerous than most people realize, and rushing the process is the biggest mistake homeowners make.

Richard Barr, senior vice president of ServiceMaster of Seattle, handles disaster restoration and says proper drying is critical to preventing further damage.

He says many people don’t realize floodwater is often contaminated, which is why calling professionals to assess the damage first is crucial. Barr advises people to not rush the cleanup.

“The first 24 to 40 hours are really critical to prevent mold and hidden damage, for instance. But take photos and videos before removing anything for insurance. And even if it looks dry, moisture can be trapped in walls, floors, insulation, etc.,” Barr told KIRO 7.

Barr recommends removing anything soft like carpet or clothing if it’s been submerged in floodwater, and making sure everything is completely dry before starting any rebuild or reconstruction.

Before a flood hits, Barr says homeowners can get ahead of potential damage by taking these steps:

• Clean gutters and make sure downspouts push water away from your foundation

• Move valuables off the floor in basements, crawl spaces, and garages

• Replace cardboard boxes with plastic tubs

