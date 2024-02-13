Gets Real: Tacoma nurse creates ‘Honor Walk’ for veterans who pass away at hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Nurses are known for helping their patients during the most vulnerable moments of their lives. But one nurse in Tacoma is taking that commitment to heart by creating a new tradition to honor veterans who pass away at his hospital.

Daniel Keene, a U.S. army veteran who served as a combat medic from 2000 to 2012, is known for his service mentality at Tacoma General Hospital.

Keene created a nonprofit called The Valhalla Flag Project in 2020 based out of Tacoma, to supply flags to hospitals around the region so health care workers have the chance to honor veterans who pass away with an “Honor Walk,” which is also known as a “Final Salute.”

He has been working at Tacoma General Hospital for nearly six years.

“When I saw that it wasn’t happening, when I saw there was a need, I decided to try to make sure that need was fulfilled,” said Keene.

For every veteran who passes away, Keene would drape the American flag over their body. Hospital workers would line up along the hospital hallway to show their respect to the veteran and all of the sacrifices they had made for our country.

“It needed to be done. I mean these are our veterans, and they deserve that the very least.” Keene said. “I was a medic for 12 years -- I always took care of my guys. If they needed something, if they needed, mentally physically, the medic takes care of their troops. I felt like I had to continue that tradition.

“That’s just my personality,” he added. “I had to make sure these guys were taken care of if no one else was going to do it.”

The tradition is typically performed at Veterans Affairs hospitals, Keene said.

For more than three years, Keene said he has helped more than 100 veterans of all military branches.

Each flag costs up to $100, Keene told KIRO 7 News.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Vicki Playle and Terri Morehead, whose father had received the honorable walk.

“It was very unexpected that they were going to even do this for my dad to begin with,” said Morehead.

Ballard native Gordon Metcalf served in the U.S. Navy for seven years. He passed away at Tacoma General Hospital on November 17, 2023, and leaves behind five children and six grandchildren.

“He had pneumonia the previous couple of months before, so we actually just thought he was getting another case of pneumonia -- when we were told he had a stroke that was kind of shocking, it was unexpected,” said Playle. “He said his goal was to live to 100 and we were rooting for him to live to 100.”

“He was a really good father,” said Morehead. “He was there for all of us growing up. We had a really normal childhood, and he was always there for us. Anything we needed, he would be there. He helped me work on a lot of my cars. We did enjoy him a lot.”

Nov. 17, 2023 was one of the most difficult days of their lives, they shared, but amid the heavy emotions, the family was met with an unexpected surprise.

Keene and hospital workers gave their father the Final Salute, while showing respect to the family.

“It was very touching, very touching to see other people that we didn’t know, that he didn’t know, gave tribute to him for what he did -- it was beautiful, it was a beautiful moment for him and for us.” Playle said. “Sad that he’s gone, but happy that he was given an honorable walk with people that respected what he gave up for his country.”

“To have them bring him out with the flag over him was something I could never describe,” Morehead added. “It was beautiful, it was honorable. Everybody lined up in the hallway with their hands over their heart for my dad. He couldn’t have asked for a better way to go. He deserved it. I will never forget that.”

As health care workers lined the narrow hallways of the hospital, the family slowly walked along their beloved father, who was covered in the American flag he devoted his life to, while “Taps” played in the background.

“The Navy meant a lot to him and for strangers to honor him and respect him in that way, there’s just no words you could describe,” said Morehead. “What Daniel is doing, you can’t even express the gratitude the families will have if he does this for all the veterans. It’s just an honor. It’s an honor not for the person who has passed away, but for their families. This would be great for every hospital to have and their veterans.”

The family was able to witness their father’s impact on strangers, while reflecting on his journey as a father, grandfather, U.S. veteran, and a hero to many.

And to Playle, she remembered the lessons her father had taught her, including to always be giving, form close bonds with people, cherish long-lasting friendships, and have a strong connection with her family.

“I love you dad and we miss you,” said Playle.

