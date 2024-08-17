Gets Real: Seattle Community Fridge fights food insecurity

SEATTLE — As Western Washington communities continue to face growing food insecurity, local organizations are getting more creative about ways to feed families in need.

‘Seattle Community Fridge’ is a 24/7 service with a mission to reduce food waste and feed Seattle. The group uses outdoor refrigerators, often placed next to a community center of church. The fridges are filled with food for the taking.

“People are hungry. If you put food in there, someone’s gonna come and eat it.” Reid Branson, who runs the organization.

Seattle Community Fridge is a network of seven outdoor refrigerators.

“It feels a little rebellious. Which is one of the things that we like about it. Because we just put them out there and we fill them with food. And yeah, it is an unusual model,” says Branson.

It’s a model that making an impact worldwide. The concept began in Europe, before making its way to Los Angelos and New York City. Seattle followed suit in 2020, as families struggled through the pandemic. Branson says the need hasn’t gone away.

“I put about $100 worth of food into the refrigerator in the pantry. And of course, it’s all gone. Because people know to check here, which is good, right? We want the food to go. But the other thing is that it really has only been a few hours since that happened. And so, we know that there’s a much greater need then we’re providing,” says Branson.

The refrigerators, along with connecting outdoor pantries, are truly for the community. Anyone can take from them. Anyone can fill them.

Some of the food is bought by the organization, through grants and monetary donations.

Some of the food comes from local restaurants and schools to reduce food waste. And even more food comes from local families with spare food to give.

“I don’t want people to get hung up on the right or wrong thing to put in, I just want people to put food in the pantries,” says Branson.

He says each week, demand continues to outpace donations. He is confident in the impact they’re making, but knows that he can’t do it alone.

“We’re not filling the fridges we already have. So right now, my thought would be we need to get more food into the refrigerators. But if the organization grows then the number of fridges can grow,” says Branson.

Branson says the biggest needs for the fridges are fresh produce, pre-made sandwiches, and bottled water.

For anyone looking to donate or those needing food—fridge locations can be found here: Seattle Community Fridge Locations - Google My Maps

©2024 Cox Media Group