Gets Real: Rainbow City Performing Arts

From Pride in the Park through the Parade, Rainbow City Performing Arts has been the sound of Seattle Pride for 27 years. It started with a marching band, growing into eight different performance groups and a space for people to build community.

“We’re a refuge for people who come to Seattle and they don’t have a place to belong,” said Damien Hall, the organization’s executive director. “We’ve been working for years to uplift people who use different pronouns, have different identities, and we work to make sure that we’re there for the people who are most marginalized.”

The Marching Band and Color Guard are some of the staples of the Pride Parade. Their Concert Band plays at Benaroya Hall, adding to the drumline, jazz band, chamber music performances, and the Orchestra. They’re also the power behind the Reign City Riot, the first band for a professional women’s soccer team.

“We’re really excited to be getting a lot more visible here in Seattle. We’ve been kind of an underground organization for a lot of years.” Hall said. “Because, a long time ago, we had to create spaces that were a little more private because we were under attack. Newer generations want us to be more visible.”

All of the groups perform all around the Puget Sound region, during and outside the month of June. During Seattle Pride, their performance speaks to this year’s theme, Louder. It’s also close to their mission, according to Rachel Andeen, a cellist who has been in the marching band and orchestra for three years.

“I want to be visible, especially for those who really can’t be visible and can’t be safe. I live in a state with a lot of laws that protect me. I know people who don’t, and so I want to be a visible symbol that it can get better.” Andeen said.

The group has tripled in size since the pandemic, Hall says. He is always welcoming to new members of all skill levels.

“All you have to do is know how to play music, and we’re open to anyone.”

