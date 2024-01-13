Gets Real: Everett man finds new purpose in cleaning up community

EVERETT — An Everett man recently lost his job, but that difficult period led him to his new calling which is catching a lot of attention in the area.

Twenty-five-year-old Evan Reed moved from Santa Clarita California to Everett in 2022 to pursue his new career.

However, he lost his job in October of 2023.

“It was brutal. It’s one of those things you never thought it would happen to you.” He added, “It was probably one of the most frightening periods of my life. The uncertainty.”

But that uncertainty ironically gave him clarity as he eventually found his new purpose.

“It really took a toll on my mental health, which encouraged me to get outside more.” Reed said, “Since I lost my job, I had a lot more free time on my hands, so I started walking around in my community and realized I kept kicking the same soda can on the same part of my walk every day so I started picking up trash.”

Each piece of litter he had picked up quickly opened his eyes to some of the widespread issues he wanted to address, including drug paraphernalia, weeds, and graffiti vandalism.

“Since October we have been able to remove at least 5,000 pounds of trash off of Everett roadways specifically,” Reed said.

A local Boy’s and Girl’s Club in Everett was vandalized with gang signs, according to Reed.

He said local businesses donated paint after he explained the issue and how it affected the children.

“I explained to them the situation, and they were happy to not just color match, but also donate up to two gallons of paint,” Reed said.

“I believe that our parks and our community resources like our Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs should be the last things that we should be thinking about committing a crime on,” Reed added.

On Rucker Avenue, Reed said he also had noticed a wall near a gas station that had also been vandalized with gang signs.

“Some people didn’t feel safe parking out there,” said Lamiteck Chiongola, store manager of ARCO.

“He said he was passing by every day and asked me if he could paint it for free,” Chiongola added. “So, I gave him the ok to paint it and ever since he painted it, every day we get compliments about it.”

Reed fought back against the vandalism by painting a massive 12 to represent the fighting spirit of the Seahawks fans.

“I noticed there wasn’t a lot of Seahawks representation around Everett,” Reed said. “It kind of gets the point across that this is the 12th man and that this is a very Seahawks-friendly business.”

“Every day we get compliments about it,” Chiongola said. “Like, oh about time you fixed the graffiti over there.”

The new mural changed the entire mood of the area.

“But ever since he fixed that one, no more graffiti even on this wall,” Chiongola added.

“What I’m eager to do is bring the arts and engagement opportunities to parks that are dealing with statistically unfortunate events to hopefully curb the pattern.”

As Reed continued his effort to clean the city and keep it safe for children and families, others began to join him.

Up to 25 residents in the community are now helping with his mission, he said.

“It’s an admiration and love that I have grown over the last two years of living here in Everett and I want to pay it forward as best as I can in the capacity that I can,” he said.

Reed started a non-profit called Bunker Arts Collective to help with his mission in Snohomish County. If you’d like to help or learn more, please click here.

