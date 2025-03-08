Gets Real: Emerald City ‘heroes’ offer helping hand to Seattleites

SEATTLE, Wash. — On the streets of Seattle, there is a group of real-life superheroes.

Red Ranger and his fellow members of ECHO, or the Emerald City Heroes Organization, have been patrolling the area for almost ten years.

As of Spring 2025, ECHO is nine members strong: Red Ranger, Black Rose, Ms. Gievous, Justin Service, El Caballero, Evocatus, Girl Scout, Sky Man, and Iron Baron.

“We like to patrol every neighborhood in our city and surrounding areas, trying to stop people from being victims of crime and trying to help people that we see in need of help,” Red Ranger told KIRO 7. “Whether that be homeless people that we may find, if someone needs medical attention, we are there to help with that, or if someone finds themselves in danger we will try to intervene and get them to safety”.

Mixing compassion with muscle, ECHO can often be found delivering care packages to Seattle’s street people or organizing toy drives.

Red Ranger says ECHO may draw some laughter about their costumes, but dressing like a superhero also serves as a bridge.

“Sometimes people are really shocked, and say, ‘Whoa, Halloween was in October,’” he told KIRO 7. “Once we introduce ourselves, they kind of understand what’s going on. Because of the internet, a lot of people know who we are these days because we’ve kind of been around doing this for a little while.”

Red Ranger told KIRO 7 that his favorite interactions are the ones with familiar faces whom they’ve helped before.

“They say, ‘OMG, it’s Red Ranger, good to see you again.’ But no matter what reaction we get from people, we just want people to know that we are here to help and we’re going do our best to keep doing it”.

Red Ranger’s catchphrase is, “Stay Safe, Seattle!” You will hear him say that on his numerous Instagram posts, where he, Justin Service, and the ECHO team chronicle their exploits.

The Red Ranger told KIRO 7 he was a nursing student treating victims of violence in the ER when he decided he had to do more to help. That’s when he started his mission to prevent harm to those on the streets of Seattle.









