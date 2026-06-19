Get loud! Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is tracking fan-made ‘earthquakes’ for FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — Get ready to make some noise! The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is tracking fan-made ‘earthquakes’ for FIFA World Cup matches.

The network has installed seven strong-motion seismometers around Lumen Field, which has been renamed Seattle Stadium for the event.

Seattle Stadium PNSN locations

Live seismogram data will be streaming here during each of the six World Cup matches hosted in Seattle.

The data will show how fan excitement appears as measurable seismic signals.

The project continues earlier in-stadium deployments during Seahawks playoff games in 2014, 2015 and 2017, as well as the 2011 “Beast Quake” run by Marshawn Lynch.

It’s no secret that Seattle fans are loud. So, how will this event stack up compared to others? We will have to wait and see.

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