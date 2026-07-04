How Seattle’s Fireworks display comes to life

SEATTLE —

Fireworks are an essential part of a classic Fourth of July. In Seattle, Dave Fitzgibbon’s team from Western Display Fireworks has been hard at work planning the light show for Seafair on Saturday.

“You’re looking at about 10,000 pounds worth of fireworks that we’re going to set off tomorrow night,” Fitzgibbon said Friday.

The company started preparing for the event a year ago, according to Fitzgibbon. He says that once the show is planned, arranging the fireworks before the show takes his crew roughly two days.

Before the celebration, the fireworks - as well as the tubes they will be shot out of and the fuses that will ignite them - have to be lifted onto a barge in Seattle’s Lake Union, where they were being arranged and assembled, according to Fitzgibbon.

The show is expected to last 18 minutes. Fitzgibbon told KIRO all his hard work will pay off on America’s 250th birthday when he hears the crowds cheering.

Tickets to Seattle’s Seafair fireworks show at Gas Works Park are available on their website.

©2026 Cox Media Group