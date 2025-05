SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport has resumed operations after a reported bomb threat on Saturday afternoon.

Passengers were being told to expect flight disruptions while a “security risk” was investigated.

Airport officials confirmed to WJCL in Savannah that a bomb threat was reported at the airport.

Officials say the airport terminal building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Passengers were directed to the parking garage areas.

