Gas thief’s SUV explodes while siphoning fuel from Spokane Valley Exxon gas station

A suspected gas thief is on the run after a fiery explosion at a Spokane Valley gas station.

Early Monday morning, Spokane Valley deputies claimed a man was siphoning fuel directly from an underground storage tank at an Exxon gas station into containers inside a red 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when an explosion rocked the vehicle just before 5 a.m.

“The windows shattered, the sunroof flew into the air and landed on the hood, and the SUV’s interior quickly filled with smoke and flames,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The male, sitting in the driver’s seat when the explosion occurred, quickly crawled out of the driver’s side door window, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and tried to put the flames out.”

The suspect drove off with a fuel hose dragging behind the SUV. The SUV was still smoking when it fled from the area.

Video of the incident can be seen above.

Suspect remains on the loose

Deputies later found the SUV fully engulfed in fire and abandoned. Efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful, even after contacting local hospitals, all of which reported that no one had come in to treat any burns.

“Deputies arriving at the gas station observed shattered glass and debris near one of the gas pumps,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office added. “They also noticed the station’s inground tank cover had been removed, leading them to believe the male was stealing the fuel directly from the tank by filling the tanks/drums in the back of the SUV.”

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect attempted a similar gas theft earlier that day, at approximately 12 a.m., this time without causing an explosion.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with brown hair, possibly balding. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket. It is unknown if the male was burned or injured, as of this reporting.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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