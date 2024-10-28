Gas station clerk in Seattle arrested after argument about ice leads to shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 21-year-old man from Issaquah was arrested after police say an argument about ice ended with a shooting.

Officers say he shot at a vehicle early Monday morning in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

Around 1:45 a.m. a person went to a Shell station on South Dearborn Street and bought some ice from the walk-up window.

Officers say the person got into an argument with the clerk about the container used for the ice.

As the customer drove away, police say the clerk ran after him and fired his pistol toward the vehicle.

The window of a nearby business was hit by one of the bullets, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Officers were nearby at a DUI call and saw what happened.

Seattle police tell KIRO 7 that there was no active threat when the clerk fired his weapon so he was arrested and booked into King County Jail.

