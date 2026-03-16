Gas prices top $5 in several Washington counties as state average nears all-time high

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The price per gallon of gasoline has risen above $5 in several Washington counties, while the state’s average has steadily crept upward over the past month.

Washington residents are paying roughly 32% more per gallon of gas than the rest of the country, with prices increasing by 77 cents since just a month ago, according to AAA.

As of March 16, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.920, which is $1.202 higher than the national average. The price per gallon in Washington is the third highest in the nation.

Across the greater Seattle area, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $5.114, nearly 38% higher than the national average.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have substantially increased in recent months, rising more than 84 cents per gallon over the past year.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.909

Skamania, $5.224

Wahkiakum, $5.199

Pacific, $5.198

King, $5.172

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

In September 2025, Washington stood alone as the state with the highest average gas price, surpassing California and Hawaii. Washington now ranks third behind California ($5.526) and Hawaii ($4.958).

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $4.266

Garfield, $4.509

Lincoln, $4.521

Spokane, $4.546

Stevens, $4.565

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

Global oil prices surge following Iran-U.S. war

Oil prices are down on Monday, though such moves have been quick to reverse since the war in Iran began. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell 4% to $94.75, easing some pressure off the economy after topping $102 earlier in the morning. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.6% to $101.52 per barrel after earlier getting as high as $106.50.

It’s a reprieve, for now at least, after oil prices spiked from roughly $70 before the United States and Israel began their attacks on Iran. In response, Iran has nearly halted traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world’s oil typically sails from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide. That has oil producers cutting production because their crude has nowhere to go.

The war in the Middle East raged on multiple fronts on Monday, as the U.S. and Israel pummeled military targets in Iran’s capital, Israel stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon and Iran retaliated with a drone strike that temporarily forced the closure of Dubai’s airport, a crucial hub for travelers.

Fears of a global energy crisis persisted, even as a small number of ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian strikes on commercial ships in and around the strait, and even just the threat of those attacks, have slowed shipping there to a trickle. That has dramatically increased the price of oil and put pressure on Washington D.C. to do something to ease the pain for consumers and the global economy.

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