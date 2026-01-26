GAME OVER: $1,000 worth of controllers stolen from Spanaway GameStop

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says three people were arrested after allegedly stealing controllers from a GameStop in Spanaway on Saturday.

At around 3:30 p.m., PCSO says three people went into the store, stole an estimated $1,000 worth of controllers, and left.

The GameStop employee gave a description of the suspects and police later found them at a gas station in Yelm, according to PCSO.

Officers with Yelm Police, deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff, and the Pierce County Sheriff assisted in tracking down the suspects.

The three were arrested and the controllers were returned to GameStop.

