Funko partners with Warner Bros. to offer personalized figures to fans of Happy Potter

EVERETT, Wash. — On Friday, Funko, a leading global pop culture brand, announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. that combines their Pop! Yourself personalized figures with Harry Potter theme accessories.
Fans of the Harry Potter series can now get customized figures of themselves as students in one of the Hogwarts houses.
The figures will come with robes, wands, house-specific accessories and buddies.
“Millions of devoted Harry Potter fans are invited to embark on a magical new adventure with Pop! Yourself!,” said Cynthia Williams, CEO of Funko. “This collaboration allows fans in the U.S. and Canada to enjoy a personalized experience. By turning themselves, their friends, and loved ones into unique Pop! figures, it allows them to express their passion for the wizarding world in a fresh, new way.”
The following details the accessories included in each pack:
- GRYFFINDOR House
Gryffindor robe POP! Yourself body
POP! Gryffindor Lion
POP! Snowy Owl
Wand (light brown)
Hogwarts Acceptance Letter
- SLYTHERIN House
Slytherin robe POP! Yourself body
POP! Slytherin Snake
POP! Mandrake
Wand (black)
Potions Cauldron
- RAVENCLAW House
Ravenclaw robe POP! Yourself body
POP! Ravenclaw Raven
POP! Thestral™
Wand (dark brown)
The Monster Book of Monsters™
- HUFFLEPUFF House
Hufflepuff robe POP! Yourself body
POP! Hufflepuff Badger
POP! Pygmy Puff™
Wand (brown)
Hogwarts Trunk
The Hogwarts Accessory Pack is available for $15.
Find more information on the Funko website.
