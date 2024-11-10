Local

Funko partners with Warner Bros. to offer personalized figures to fans of Happy Potter

By Steve Aguilar, KIRO 7 News

Funko Harry Potter custom figures (Funko)

EVERETT, Wash. — On Friday, Funko, a leading global pop culture brand, announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. that combines their Pop! Yourself personalized figures with Harry Potter theme accessories.

Fans of the Harry Potter series can now get customized figures of themselves as students in one of the Hogwarts houses.

The figures will come with robes, wands, house-specific accessories and buddies.

“Millions of devoted Harry Potter fans are invited to embark on a magical new adventure with Pop! Yourself!,” said Cynthia Williams, CEO of Funko. “This collaboration allows fans in the U.S. and Canada to enjoy a personalized experience. By turning themselves, their friends, and loved ones into unique Pop! figures, it allows them to express their passion for the wizarding world in a fresh, new way.”

Funko Harry Potter custom figures (Funko)

The following details the accessories included in each pack:

  • GRYFFINDOR House
    Gryffindor robe POP! Yourself body
    POP! Gryffindor Lion
    POP! Snowy Owl
    Wand (light brown)
    Hogwarts Acceptance Letter


  • SLYTHERIN House
    Slytherin robe POP! Yourself body
    POP! Slytherin Snake
    POP! Mandrake
    Wand (black)
    Potions Cauldron


  • RAVENCLAW House
    Ravenclaw robe POP! Yourself body
    POP! Ravenclaw Raven
    POP! Thestral™
    Wand (dark brown)
    The Monster Book of Monsters™


  • HUFFLEPUFF House
    Hufflepuff robe POP! Yourself body
    POP! Hufflepuff Badger
    POP! Pygmy Puff™
    Wand (brown)
    Hogwarts Trunk

The Hogwarts Accessory Pack is available for $15.

Find more information on the Funko website.

