Funko investors react to poor earnings call: shares slide more than 35%

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Everett-based collectibles company Funko reported a $41 million loss in the second quarter on Thursday, according to HeraldNet.

The loss is a massive swing in the opposite direction from the 2024 second quarter, when Funko reported a $5.4 million profit.

Funko reports major losses in earnings call

Interim CEO of Funko Pop!, Mike Lunsford, attributed the lackluster second-quarter earnings to economic uncertainty.

“As expected, our 2025 second quarter performance was impacted by a dynamic and uncertain tariff environment,” Lunsford said.

Funko reported net sales of $193.5 million in this year’s second quarter. In comparison, Funko reported net sales of $247.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Over the first half of the year, Funko confirmed that it saw a loss of $69 million between January and June.

Funko’s earnings call was held after market close on Thursday, when the company’s stock closed at $3.66 per share on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

After the market opened on Friday, Funko’s price per share had dropped more than 35%, now at $2.35 per share, as of this reporting.

