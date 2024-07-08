Funeral held for Garfield teen gunned down trying to break up a fight

SEATTLE — Family and friends gather to say a final goodbye to a teenager shot and killed at Garfield High School in Seattle.

Amarr Murphy-Paine was killed a month ago as he tried to break up a fight at school. On Sunday, loved ones gathered for his memorial service.

His father had said he would talk, but emotions are running high. And they absolutely were.

Arron Murphy-Paine had the sad duty of saying goodbye to his teenaged son. Inside this church were family and friends, grieving their profound loss.

On this hot Sunday in July, family and friends of 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine gathered at the Holgate Street Church of Christ in South Seattle. The family asked mourners to wear red, gold and white. And most of those who came obliged.

Amarr was a budding rapper and an esteemed member of the Garfield High School varsity football team.

According to eyewitnesses, he stepped in to break up a fight between two boys outside the Quincy Jones Performance Center last month. One of the boys, turned his weapon on Amarr, shooting him several times. He later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Almost immediately, calls grew for more security at Garfield and beyond to ensure the safety of the city’s public school students.

The service for Amarr lasted more than three hours. His father had thought he might be willing to talk after the service. But it was all too much.

Now those Amarr knew and loved will have to go on without him.

As for the teenager’s killer, he is still on the loose.

