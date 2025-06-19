Fugitive who escaped custody at SEA airport arrested

SEATTLE — A fugitive who escaped from police custody at Seattle-Tacoma Airport back in May was arrested today, over a month after his initial escape.

28-year-old Sedrick Stevenson escaped custody at SEA on May 4 when he fled contract agents while being extradited to Kentucky.

“As they were waiting for check-in, there was someone ahead of them at the United ticket counter, they were waiting to check in, and this person decided to bolt, just started running – two people chased him,” said SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper.

Cooper says the fugitive made his getaway by going down an escalator, then through the garage, all the way to the light rail station.

A surveillance image shows Stevenson with his jacket covering his handcuffs, just before taking the light rail to the Capitol Hill station, where he was last seen.

Stevenson was set to be transferred to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he’s wanted on multiple warrants from a 2020 case where police say they caught him passing counterfeit bills, and found drugs and a gun in his car.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Stevenson faces multiple charges, including Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Assault 3rd Degree, and Enhanced Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).

“When we made contact with him, he tried to get away from the officer. There was a minor scuffle, but he did assault the police officer,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

At that time, police say Stevenson was already a convicted felon who had previously managed to escape custody.

On June 18, the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) served a search warrant at a location along Madison Street in Seattle and arrested Stevenson.

“This arrest sends a clear message: no matter how long it takes or how far someone runs, justice will catch up with them. Our deputies and task force officers worked tirelessly and with unwavering dedication to bring Stevenson back into custody. The community can rest easier, knowing a dangerous fugitive is no longer on the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Donrien Stephens.

Investigators obtained evidence that determined Stevenson was being assisted by Mildrena McClarin. McClarin was also arrested for Rendering Criminal Assistance 2nd Degree.

Stevenson was booked into the King County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group