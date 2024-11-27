FTC opens investigation into Microsoft’s practices

REDMOND, Wash. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is launching an investigation into Microsoft’s practices, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report claims the FTC wants information on everything from the company’s cloud computing and software licensing businesses to its cybersecurity and artificial intelligence products.

People who spoke to Bloomberg anonymously said that FTC antitrust lawyers are supposed to meet with Microsoft competitors next week to learn more information about the Redmond-based business and its practices.

Bloomberg says Microsoft and the FTC declined to comment on the ordeal.

The tech giant is a top government contractor and provides billions of dollars in software and cloud services to US agencies.

