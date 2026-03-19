Frozen yogurt shop struggling to stay afloat after owners hurt in crash

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — A DUI crash has put a popular frozen yogurt shop temporarily out of business.

Uyanga Altanbagana and her husband, Ari, have owned Swirl Frozen Yogurt in Lake Forest Park for 14 years, working seven days a week.

But the last day they were open was the night of the Super Bowl.

Altanbagana says they were on HWY 99 in Edmonds, about a mile from home, when a drunk driver going 60 to 70 miles per hour ran a red light and t-boned their SUV.

“I remember, ‘oh my god, he’s gonna hit us’ because I remember the car was coming really fast and then I was out,” said Altanbagana.

The couple ended up in the hospital with numerous injuries.

Altanbagana told KIRO 7 that her 55-year-old husband was in the ICU with broken ribs, a pelvic fracture, and bruised organs and is still unable to get around on his own.

“Even though I was in pain, I didn’t want to complain because he’s going through worse than me,” she said.

It’s not the first time the couple has dealt with something like this.

Four years ago, Ari had a heart attack while chasing after a man who stole their tip jar.

Ari went into a coma for two weeks, and the shop closed for three months.

Now, closed again as bills are piling up.

“There’s no income, and at the same time, I still have to pay the rent and my mortgages and everything. It’s been hard, but I’m really thankful our community’s helping us during this hard time,” said Uyanga.

A GoFundMe account to help the family pay medical bills has raised nearly $40,000.

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