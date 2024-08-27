Frontier Airlines adds new flight routes, including one out of SEA Airport

Frontier Airlines is extending its wingspan, announcing 11 new routes across 15 airports—including one new route out of SEA Airport.
In a news release, the airline announced it will be offering introductory fares as low as $19.
Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Sep. 2, 2024. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week. Fares are valid for travel from Oct. 11, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 11-12, 26-27, 30, 2024; Dec. 1-2, 19-22, 26-29, 2024; Jan. 2-5, 2025; Feb. 13-17, 2025. Round-trip purchase is not required.
“As consumers look ahead to the fall and winter months and make their holiday plans, we are thrilled to once again expand our roster of convenient and affordable travel options,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design.”
Here is a list of the new routes, when they begin, and how often they will be offered:
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Salt Lake City (SLC)
|Ocotber 11, 2024
|3x per week
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Austin (AUS)
|October 11, 2024
|3x per week
|Newark (EWR)
|November 4, 2024
|Daily
|Washington Dulles (IAD)
|November 14, 2024
|Daily
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Atlanta (ATL)
|October 11, 2024
|3x per week
Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Phoenix (PHX)
|November 21, 2024
|4x per week
|San Francisco (SFO)
|November 21, 2024
|Daily
|Denver (DEN)
|November 22, 2024
|3x per week
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Sarasota (SRQ)
|October 12, 2024
|Weekly
Denver International Airport (DEN)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Burbank (BUR)
|November 22, 2024
|3x per week
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Atlanta (ATL)
|November 4, 2024
|Daily
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|STARTING FREQUENCY:
|Atlanta (ATL)
|November 14, 2024
|Daily
|Orlando (MCO)
|November 14, 2024
|4x per week
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|Orlando (MCO)
|October 27, 2024
|Daily
|Tampa (TPA)
|October 27, 2024
|4x per week
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|New York (JFK)
|October 27, 2024
|Daily
|Washington Dulles (IA)
|November 14, 2024
|4x per week
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|Burbank (BUR)
|November 21, 2024
|4x per week
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|Burbank (BUR)
|November 21, 2024
|Daily
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|Seattle (SEA)
|October 11, 2024
|3x per week
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|October 12, 2024
|Weekly
Tampa International Airport (TPA)
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|New York (JFK)
|October 27, 2024
|Daily
©2024 Cox Media Group