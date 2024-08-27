Frontier Airlines adds new flight routes, including one out of SEA Airport

Frontier Airlines is extending its wingspan, announcing 11 new routes across 15 airports—including one new route out of SEA Airport.

In a news release, the airline announced it will be offering introductory fares as low as $19.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Sep. 2, 2024. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week. Fares are valid for travel from Oct. 11, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 11-12, 26-27, 30, 2024; Dec. 1-2, 19-22, 26-29, 2024; Jan. 2-5, 2025; Feb. 13-17, 2025. Round-trip purchase is not required.

“As consumers look ahead to the fall and winter months and make their holiday plans, we are thrilled to once again expand our roster of convenient and affordable travel options,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design.”

Here is a list of the new routes, when they begin, and how often they will be offered:





Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Salt Lake City (SLC) Ocotber 11, 2024 3x per week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Austin (AUS) October 11, 2024 3x per week Newark (EWR) November 4, 2024 Daily Washington Dulles (IAD) November 14, 2024 Daily

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL) October 11, 2024 3x per week

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Phoenix (PHX) November 21, 2024 4x per week San Francisco (SFO) November 21, 2024 Daily Denver (DEN) November 22, 2024 3x per week

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Sarasota (SRQ) October 12, 2024 Weekly

Denver International Airport (DEN)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Burbank (BUR) November 22, 2024 3x per week

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL) November 4, 2024 Daily

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: STARTING FREQUENCY: Atlanta (ATL) November 14, 2024 Daily Orlando (MCO) November 14, 2024 4x per week

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Orlando (MCO) October 27, 2024 Daily Tampa (TPA) October 27, 2024 4x per week

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: New York (JFK) October 27, 2024 Daily Washington Dulles (IA) November 14, 2024 4x per week

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Burbank (BUR) November 21, 2024 4x per week

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Burbank (BUR) November 21, 2024 Daily

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Seattle (SEA) October 11, 2024 3x per week

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Cincinnati (CVG) October 12, 2024 Weekly

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: New York (JFK) October 27, 2024 Daily

