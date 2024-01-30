Frightening video of armed robbers at Auburn 7-Eleven with customers nearby

Police in Auburn released video of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, while customers stood helplessly by.

The video was taken around 7 p.m. on Jan. 26th showing a woman at the register paying for her purchases, when two masked and hooded robbers walked in the store.

One of the robbers jumped over the counter, while the other walked around to confront the store clerk.

The woman is seen escaping out the front door.

The two suspects then left the store, with one carrying the cash box from the register.

At the same time, an Auburn police officer was driving by the 7-Eleven and noticed a blue Kia parked awkwardly outside the store.

Just as the officer was driving up to the Kia, he spotted the two robbers running out and jumping into the car.

The officer tried stopping the getaway car by hitting it. The officer’s dash cam video shows the car driving away and the officer giving chase.

The chase ended when the suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

K9 officers, and King County’s Guardian One helicopter were able to arrest the four suspects, and the Kia was reported stolen from Auburn.

Police say the four are juveniles, and maybe the same suspects who robbed 7-Eleven stores in Tukwila and Des Moines earlier that day.





